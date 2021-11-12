Nyamweya gives demands ahead of Fifa's proposed mediation on FKF wrangles

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has highlighted demands that he feels should be considered after Fifa responded to the formation of a caretaker committee.

In a letter obtained by GOAL, Nyamweya wants the proposed mediation between the FKF and the Ministry of Sports to involve stakeholders who pushed for the removal of Nick Mwendwa's administration.

He also wants the Senate, which had summoned Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, to cancel the planned hearings so as to give an all-inclusive Fifa-led mediation a chance.

"We welcome the proposed meeting and further seek that it be expanded to include representatives of football stakeholders who have 'raised the red flag' from 2019, on the deteriorating standards of football and financial impropriety on the part of the now disgraced and deposed [Nick] Mwendwa regime," Nyamweya's letter said.

"Whereas Fifa proposal for a roundtable meeting is highly welcome, the decision to disband the FKF leadership by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, [Amina] Mohammed, should remain in force.

"We further request the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Services to take note of this new development, and cease the matter before it and let the dialogue process initiated by Fifa take root and be brought to a logical conclusion."

Fifa, while offering to break the deadlock between the local FA and the government, said they are looking into the possibility of whether Mohamed's formation of the caretaker committee is an act of interference.

"Should this be considered as undue government interference in the international affairs of the FKF, it could lead to a ban imposed on the FKF by the competent Fifa body," the world football governing body said.

Article continues below

"In such a case, all of Kenyan football would suffer the consequences, and not just the individuals directly involved in the undue interference, in actuality, it is up to Fifa alone, on the basis of serious and well-founded information as well as under exceptional circumstances, to order the dismissal of executive bodies of member associations followed by the appointment of a normalization committee.

"Finally, and as referred to in the Cabinet Secretary’s letter of October 18, 2021, we would like to emphasise our willingness to hold a meeting with the FKF and the Ministry of Sports as soon as possible so as to address any concerns both sides may have and, altogether, to decide on a way forward for Kenyan football."