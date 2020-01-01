Nyamweya: FKF presidential aspirant questions legality of BetKing deal

The administrator insists the Federation overstepped their powers in bringing in the new sponsor

Football Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Sam Nyamweya has questioned the legal mandate the current regime has in terms of negotiating deals affecting football in the country, especially the top tier.

On Thursday, the incumbent Nick Mwendwa announced a KSh1.3 billion sponsorship with Nigerian betting firm BetKing. In the deal, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs are set to receive at least KSh8 million every season for the next five years.

However, the administrator is not enticed with the sweetness of the deal and says the outgoing office is taking advantage of the desperate teams.

"News of the takeover of KPL by FKF and the supposed sponsorship of Ksh1.2 billion shillings five-year sponsorship is an oxymoron," Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"The desperate times by the KPL clubs should not be used as an excuse to perpetrate illegality, the need for securing the much-needed sponsorship notwithstanding.

"This deal is shrouded in controversy, secrecy and illegalities, simply the deal between FKF and BetKing and or its holding company is not adding up."

Nyamweya has gone ahead to state that the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled the FKF National Executive Committee's term ended on February 10 and without it, there is no way the Federation can secure such a deal.

"By dint of the Tribunal ruling of 17th March 2020, the president of FKF remains in office as a ceremonial president with no powers or capacity to enter into any contractual obligation for and on behalf of FKF," the aspirant added.

"There exists a valid contract between FKF and KPL on the management of the top tier league which is set to be reviewed once the current contract lapses on or about September 24 2020."

Nyamweya has further insisted the KPL has exclusive rights regarding the top tier, and also have the first priority in renewing the contract with the Federation before the same can be extended to another party.

"It, therefore, goes without saying that such a decision to revert the rights of the top tier league to the Federation and or donating the same to another entity requires the approval of a General Meeting where all members are present and represented," Nyamweya concluded.

"The said General Meeting can only be constituted once FKF holds an all-inclusive, free and fair election and constitutes the organs requisite for holding a General Meeting of FKF.

"In view of the aforementioned and the illegalities therein the purported termination of the rights to manage the top tier league by KPL, the sponsorship contract between BetKing its parent or holding company is a nullity and cannot be enforced."