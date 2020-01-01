Nyamweya: FKF Presidential aspirant insists KPL right to plan league restart

The veteran administrator has once again hit on incumbent Nick Mwendwa stating he cannot terminate league manager' contract

Football Federation (FKF) Presidential candidate Sam Nyamweya has supported plans by Kenyan Premier League ( ) to restart the top tier if the Covid-19 restrictions and measures are relaxed by the Government.

The KPL Governing Council is set to meet next week to discuss the fate of top-flight football. The veteran administrator states stability is vital for football ecosystem in the country.

"I fully support KPL decision to convene its Governing Council and with the guidance of the Government of Kenya and Fifa on Covid-19 pandemic, restart the KPL League and take it to its logical conclusion," Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal .

"Stability at the top tier league is of critical importance to the football ecosystem in Kenya."

The outgoing office has on a number of occasions insisted it will not renew the contract of KPL if they retain their positions in the office during the elections set to be done this year.

The current FKF-KPL contract expires in four months' time and Nyamweya insists the contract remains in force until a new office is in place and has gone to confirm he will extend it if elected.

"There is a valid contract between FKF and KPL which runs up to September 24, 2020... in the meantime, the contract is still in force until then," the veteran administrator added.

"Parties to this contract are bound to review the contract three years into the contract this was to be done in 2018 and remains outstanding.

"FKF as currently constituted does not have a National Executive Committee and consequently cannot constitute membership to the Joint Executive Committee which is the only organ mandated to review and or terminate the contract between FKF and KPL.

"The FKF/ KPL Contract shall remain in force until FKF holds an election and a properly constituted National Executive Committee is in place, which then would have NEC properly and fully constituted to deal with the FKF /KPL contract.

"When I become the President of FKF I will as a matter of priority extend the contract of KPL and even go further and allow other Leagues to run semi-autonomous."

Once again, Nyamweya has hit out on the incumbent Nick Mwendwa stating he has no mandate to terminate the 'valid' contract.

"FKF has an additional burden of running 290 Sub County Leagues to run in the new structural changes envisaged in the new football dispensation besides the NSL DIV I, DIV II, Women Premier League, women Div I League, and the County Leagues.

"Nick Mwendwa should stop dreaming that he has the capacity of terminating the FKF/ KPL contract."