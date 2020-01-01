Nyamweya: FKF presidential aspirant faults Ministry of Sports for financial struggles

The administrator has promised teams better deals in future as well as broadcasting rights if elected to head football in Kenya

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has faulted the Ministry of Sports for the ongoing financial problems faced by football in the country.

The administrator has revealed he pleaded with the Ministry to bail out clubs from the Sports Fund kitty which would have been the best way of ensuring players do not suffer.

"I have, from early 2019, been pleading with the Government of Kenya and the Ministry of Sports through the Sports, Arts and Social development fund to consider giving grants of between KSh15 to KSh30 million for each of the 18 Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs to cushion them against the harsh economic times and the challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, which has put restrictions to sporting activities,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

Nyamweya says the total amount could have translated to about half a million shillings which is readily available from the Sports Fund and he believes the Ministry of Sports failed on this front.

"Lack of responsiveness from the parent Ministry of Sports has led to the current situation where any sponsorship dangled along the way of the KPL is accepted as a relief from the untold suffering experienced by the premier clubs, their Players, technical and support staff and service providers," the statement added.

The outgoing office announced BetKing as the new sponsors of the top tier league and every club will get at least KSh8 million per season.

Nyamweya has asked the clubs to cautiously accept the sponsorship despite some of the controversies associated with it.

"KPL clubs should cautiously accede to the sponsorship agreement with a rider to have it regularized once a new office is elected," Nyamweya continued.

Article continues below

"The sponsor BetKing should not interfere with the already running contracts which other betting companies have entered with the KPL clubs, ie the Betsafe sponsorship with and AFC and Betika with among others."

Nyamweya has promised to streamline everything if elected to the office and try to get a broadcast sponsor as well.

"When elected president of FKF, my team and I will embark on a process of regularising the anomalies surrounding the BetKing sponsorship and looking at ways of enhancing it and getting a broadcast sponsor and other partners to enhance the grants given to the clubs," he concluded.