Nyamweya: FKF now meddling into work supposed to be done by KPL

The veteran administrator calls on FKF to stop interfering with the work of KPL insisting they are not mandated to run the top-flight

Sam Nyamweya has accused Football Federation (FKF) of interfering with the job supposed to be done by Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The veteran administrator, who has declared he will contest for the presidential seat when the Federation goes to polls after the coronavirus is contained, has stated the work of determining which team wins the league if it ends prematurely, solely belongs to KPL and not FKF.

His statement comes hours after the two bodies – FKF and KPL - exchanged words with the former insisting they are the ones mandated to make decisions and even went ahead to declare the league will not resume and they will use the Federation rules to determine the winner and teams to be relegated.

“It is now eminent that FKF wants to export its incompetence and confusion to the top tier league KPL,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“KPL is the body mandated to run the top-tier league in Kenya and, therefore, responsible to determine the winner and the cut off for relegation.”

Nyamweya has advised KPL to convene a governing council meeting to deliberate and make recommendations on the best way to handle the unprecedented challenge posed by the Covid -19 pandemic and its impact on the successful conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

“KPL should proceed and hold a meeting to discuss the way forward because they have the mandate, and everyone will be waiting to hear their decision,” Nyamweya continued.

“It is very wrong for FKF to interfere with the running of the KPL and remember in the absence of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which was removed from office by the Sports Dispute Tribunal in a landmark ruling made on March 17, 2020, FKF lacks the capacity to determine the fate of top-flight.”

If FKF rules are used, will be declared winners of the top-flight while will join already relegated in the National Super League (NSL) next season, and Kisumu All-Stars will battle with the third-place finisher in the NSL in the promotion/relegation play-offs.