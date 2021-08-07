Nyamweya: FKF has failed and BetKing exit is a clear testimony

The veteran administrator blames the current regime for the exit of the betting firm which has left the top-flight in financial trouble

Sports administrator Sam Nyamweya has blamed the current Football Kenya Federation office for the exit of title sponsors BetKing.

The Nigerian-based betting firm ended their support for Kenyan football on Friday in a joint statement signed by BetKing Country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF president Nick Mwendwa, to signal further struggles for participating clubs.

Nyamweya, who was the FKF boss before Mwendwa and his team took charge, has now blamed the current regime for “chasing away” the sponsor, insisting football in the country needs new officials in take charge.

What did Nyamweya say?

“It is shame the sponsorship which FKF claimed was the best ever [during the unveiling which never happened], in Kenyan history is no more, they have walked away because the current office is not doing the work right,” Nyamweya told Goal on Saturday.

“The current officials have failed Kenyans and they don’t deserve to be in office, they have taken football ten yards back, at least during my tenure things were looking good, our football is now headed to the dogs, we need fresh blood to resuscitate it.”

Nyamweya, who was among the first persons to question the deal between FKF and BetKing when it was signed on July 16, 2020, has also questioned how the money from the sponsors during their short period was used by the FKF.

“We know FKF received millions and millions of money from the sponsors, but how was the money used? Nyamweya continued. "Did the clubs get their share as required?

“I don’t think clubs got treated well, they have been crying loud that they don’t have money to honour matches, so how was the money from sponsors spent?"

Nyamweya calls for the return of KPL

Nyamweya has further called on the return of the Kenyan Premier League Limited to manage the local league, saying the FKF had failed in their mandate.

“During KPL time, everything was going on smoothly; they did a very wonderful job but now when FKF claimed the league and started managing it, things have changed and it is better KPL are given the mandate to do the job," he added.

The football administrator has further laughed at Mwendwa’s assurance that the FKF will get a new sponsor soon.

“Which company is ready to sponsor a sport which is going down? Nyamweya asked.

“There is no sponsor who can put his money in a federation which does not have transparency, they lack transparency and cannot account for how they have used previous money from sponsors.

“It will not be easy for them to acquire a new sponsor, I am saddened because clubs will suffer because of the current regime, a change is needed now and not tomorrow.”

