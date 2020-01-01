Nyamweya & FKF aspirants call for Normalisation Committee to oversee elections

The aspirants for various seats have called for a formation of an independent committee by the government to oversee polls

Involved parties in the forthcoming Football Federation (FKF) elections have petitioned the government and Fifa to step in and form a Normalisation Committee which in turn should oversee the repeat exercise.

The Kenya Federation is preparing for repeat elections after the initial polls were called off by the local Sports Tribunal citing a number of issues.

The FKF have already started the process for the new exercise and only last week, they formed an Electoral Board and Code which were unanimously endorsed by the delegates during the Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Nairobi.

However, aspirants seeking for the presidential seat led by former boss Sam Nyamweya, Steve Mburu, Omondi Aduda, Andrew Amukowa, and Twaha Mbarak have said they are not ready to take part in the repeat exercise because the process is not free and fair.

“We cannot have an election where one of the contestants has his way in appointing the elections board and set the electoral rules,” the aspirants said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

“As things stand now, the only way out is for Fifa and the government to appoint a Normalisation Committee that will foresee a fresh elections process within the next two months.

“We have no confidence in the elections board appointed by the federation because some of the members are his cronies.

“The only way out is for Nick Mwendwa [current president] and his team to leave office when their term expires on February 10, 2020, and let the process be carried out smoothly by an independent team.”

The aspirants have also stated they will not support the findings from the SGM, saying it was held illegally.

“We are not going to endorse any recommendations of that meeting because it was unconstitutionally convened and the deliberations thereof are null and void,” the statement added.

“As it stands we are faced with an even major crisis because the term of the National Executive ends on February 10 by 7.30 pm and beyond that, they will be illegally in office.

“We are seeing a situation where the federation is trying to rig itself in office by having the elections done before they comply with the sports act.

“The ruling by the Sports Tribunal was very clear on the road map to the elections. The federation was directed to ensure there is public participation in the key issues touching on the elections process.

“However, the federation did not hold public participation as per the directive issued by the tribunal. Sub branches went ahead and did their public participation, but their views have been ignored.

“As candidates and stakeholders, we were never approached to give our position.”

Goal could not reach the FKF for comment as our calls went unanswered. According to the FKF, the repeat elections will be held before the end of March.