Nyamweya: FKF aspirant castigates Mwendwa for attacking SDT chairman

The Federation had told John Ohaga to stop interfering with the elections, or contest if interested

Football Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has hit out on incumbent Nick Mwendwa for telling off Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) Chairman John Ohaga.

The SDT held a consultative meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, June 2, a move that angered the Federation head on Wednesday, June 3 against the SDT chairman for 'interfering' with FKF elections.

"Nick Mwendwa has developed a penchant of disrespecting local institutions, and the leadership of this institution when called upon to account for public funds, when his leadership is called to account for fatal errors of commission or omission and when called to respect the rule of law," Nyamweya said in a statement he signed on behalf of stakeholders and obtained by Goal.

More teams

The former FKF President went on to state accounts on which Mwendwa allegedly showed disrespect.

"In the recent past he had a spat with the immediate former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Ambassador [Kirimi] Kaberia who called out Nick Mwendwa and FKF to account for the funds given to the national football team Harambee stars for the Afcon championship 2019," Nyamweya continued.

"Nick Mwendwa released venomous vitriol against the Sports Registrar M/S Rose Wasike for enforcing the sports Act 2013 in matters FKF Elections.

"Nick Mwendwa's latest attack directed at the Chairman of the Sports Disputes tribunal Mr John Ohaga and by extension, the Judiciary is egregious, uncouth and unwarranted."

The veteran administrator has now condemned the Federation head for his actions and asked him to desist using Fifa as a scapegoat.

"We the football stakeholders condemn the verbal attacks directed at the Chairman of the Sports Disputes Tribunal. We call on the SDT to cite Nick Mwendwa for contempt of the proceedings at the Tribunal.

"It is not optional for Nick Mwendwa and Football Kenya Federation to respect the rule of law and the institutions established within the law.

"Nick Mwendwa should desist from misusing Fifa as a shield to cover his inadequacies and failure in his leadership."

On Wednesday, Mwendwa stated Ohaga should not be allowed to continue attacking football and asked him to contest for a seat if he is interested in running the game in the country.

"We are not going to take part in any of his meetings and if he wants to take part, let him come and contest [during elections]," he told Goal.

Article continues below

"[Ohaga] likes meddling into matters of football. We cannot allow him to continue attacking football. Fifa is clear, after the Covid-19 pandemic they want us to do elections, they don't want any electronic elections but they want elections done by ballot.

"In 2016, there was no Ohaga and elections were done peacefully, they have nine members in the committee but he chairs all football matters. Why? He should stop and keep off. One time he is a judge another time he wants to arbitrate.

"If he wants to contest let him come and contest. We have a constitution that guides us and it is unfair for him to keep arm twisting issues."