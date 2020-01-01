Nyamweya: Even if FKF try to hide in court, we will smoke them out

The administrator vows to make sure justice is served to Kenyans by taking the running of the sport from the current regime

Football Federation Presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has accused the current regime led by Nick Mwendwa of using the courts in the country to extend their stay in office.

On Tuesday, FKF was handed a temporary reprieve after a High Court in Mombasa barred the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) from entertaining any proceedings against the Federation until a petition before it is mentioned on June 29.

The petition was filed by FKF Coast National Executive Committee Members Gabriel Mghendi and Lilian Nadundu as the first and second petitioners respectively.

More teams

The petitioners are set to file their submissions on June 19 with the first interested party (Football Kenya Federation) ordered to file their submissions by June 25.

The latest decision by FKF to move to court has irked Nyamweya, who has shown a keen interest to unseat Mwendwa from the top position when elections are held. He has maintained they will not be affected by the many court cases filed by the Federation and will fight to make sure justice is served to Kenyans.

“Whatever Nick Mwendwa and his cronies do, it does not matter how many courts they will go to on this land, they will never escape from the justice and it does not matter, they can go to 15 or 20 courts but we will not leave them and even those courts will not help them,” Nyamweya told Goal on Tuesday.

“We very well know they want to cling onto power to hide many of their bad deeds, but Kenyans and football stakeholders will not accept, we will smoke them out, we will go to those courts, wherever they go, they have filed more than five cases, and we will follow them there.

Article continues below

“It does not matter, justice will follow them, it does not matter how they conflict themselves, they file a case in Kericho, they file a case in Muranga and another one in Mombasa, but we will follow them there, that is in Kenya and unless they go to the moon, and no matter what they do, we will follow them, and justice will have to prevail.

“They will never hide away from the truth and justice must be done to Kenyans to regain their football, and elections will be done, a free and fair exercise, let them know that from today. We will follow them to Mombasa, even in Wajir, they have been going to court and not us, but their time is running out.”

Apart from Nyamweya, other aspirants for the top seat include ex-Cecafa secretary Nicholas Musonye, ex-Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, Sammy Sholei, former FKF official Herbart Mwachiro, and CEO Omondi Aduda.