Nyamweya calls on Kenyatta and Odinga to save Kenyan football from collapse

The veteran administrator has further questioned the high turnover of coaches at the Harambee Stars in the recent past

Former Football Kenya Federation head Sam Nyamweya has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to intervene and remove Nick Mwendwa from the summit of the FKF.

The veteran administrator has further hit out at his successor for hastily punishing Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards without following due procedure after recent happenings.

The two, arguably, biggest teams in the country, skipped the league assignment on July 31, protesting their unpaid grants and FKF Shield Cup prize money. The Federation went on to dock them three points each and fined the two teams a total of Ksh10 million.

Chairmen Ambrose Rachier and Dan Shikanda were also handed provisional suspensions.

'It does not work that way'

"He just wakes up like a mad man and decides to fine Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards a total of Ksh10 million. Then he wants to punish Gor Mahia chairman [Rachier] and [Shikanda] of AFC Leopards," Nyamweya told Radio Citizen.

"It does not work that way; before any step is taken, clubs must be called to the respective disciplinary committees to make their case.

"I am asking the government [under President Uhuru Kenyatta] and former Prime Minister [Raila Odinga] and all people at large to come together and remove this man from the helm of Kenya football because he has caused shame.

"It is not a must that Nyamweya should return but I want to help in removing these people."

'Give coaches a free hand'

Apart from questioning the high turnover of coaches recently, Nyamweya has also asked Mwendwa to stop interfering with national team selection.

"When I was heading the FKF, only a few coaches led the national team, about two or three top-class coaches. I respect [Jacob] 'Ghost' Mulee, but there is no way you can have about 10 coaches in your reign. It shows you have failed," he continued.

"I also challenge this man [Mwendwa] to allow coaches to select who they deem fit to represent the national team. Not to dictate Kariobangi Sharks players to be included or those players he wants to sell. It is shameful, it stinks."