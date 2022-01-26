Nyamweya calls for adequate resources for Harambee Starlets ahead of Uganda clash

Sam Nyamweya has urged the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee to ensure that enough resources are allocated to the Harambee Starlets as they prepare to face Uganda in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Starlets will face the Crested Cranes in a two-legged affair, the first leg set for Kampala on February 17, with the second in Nairobi a week later.

Nyamweya, who was the head of the previous regime before Nick Mwendwa took charge of football in the country, believes the Starlets deserve a long-term plan, rather than a short-term one to perform well at the top stage.

What did Nyamweya say?

“Having gone through the process of picking the coach successfully, I passionately appeal to our able Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed, Joe Okudo the PS Sports, and the FKF caretaker committee led by Justice Aaron Ringera to ensure adequate resources are allocated and availed in time for the Starlets match preparation against Uganda on February 14 and the subsequent return match,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by GOAL.

“The Starlets deserve a long-term plan, rather than short-term, stop-gap and knee jerk interventions, to realise great success in their pursuit for international honours.”

Three days ago, the caretaker committee appointed former Vihiga United coach Alex Alumira to handle the women's side and according to Nyamweya, the choice was the best for the country.

“On behalf of football stakeholders I wish to convey and extend my congratulatory message to coach Alex [Alumira] on his appointment as the head coach of Starlets, Alumira is a highly competent and experienced coach and the man behind the formation and subsequent success of Vihiga Queens,” Nyamweya continued.

“I am pleased to observe that Vihiga Queens, a team we promoted to the top flight league during my tenure is currently the bedrock of the women's national football team, the Starlets.

‘Starlets may find way to World Cup’

“Most of the players then playing in the women Leagues that we laboured to inaugurate and sustain during my tenure as President of FKF, have on merit, sheer hard work and discipline advanced their football career to the professional football ranks in Europe.

“My vision and investment in women football during my tenure as President of FKF is paying dividends and it is highly likely the Starlets may find their way to the World Cup before their male counterparts Harambee Stars.

“I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to the FKF caretaker committee for heeding my advice on the appointment of a substantive Starlets coach and effectively commencing the preparations for the Starlets qualifier match against Uganda."

The aggregate winner between Kenya and Uganda will play in Awcon to be held in Morocco from July 2-22. The competition will double up as the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Provisional Harambee Starlets squad:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu(AEL-Cyprus), Pauline Kathuru (GASPO), Lilian Awuor (Soyaux- France), Samantha Akinyi(Tigers Fc - Tanzania), Carolyne Rufa (Fountain Gate - Tanzania).

Defenders: Leah Ndiema (GASPO), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Andibo (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Lakatama FC- Cyprus), Lucy Akoth (Ulinzi), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingotsi (Lakatamia- Cyprus), Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Janet Mumo (Mathare United), Anita Adongo (Alliance - Tanzania), Lavender (Zetech), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens).

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mercy Oginga (Vihiga Queens), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Nuru Adima (Thika Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Logrono-Spain), Lorna Nyarinda (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolette (Trans Nzoia Queens), Marjolene Nekesa (USA), Diana Koske (Tigers - Tanzania), Cindy Ngaira (Wadadia).

Attackers: Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Fatih Karagumruk- Turkey ) Mwanahalima Adam (Hakkaragicu-Turkey), Violet Wanyonyi (Trans Nzoia), Essie Akida (PAOK-Greece) Mercy Airo (Gaspo), and Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo).