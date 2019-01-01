Nyamweya and Mwendwa differ on the legitimacy of the upcoming FKF elections

The stakeholders have stated they will not take part in the forthcoming elections set for December 7 unless Fifa intervenes

A number of football stakeholders have demanded the world governing body Fifa to intervene and stop the Football Federation (FKF) elections set for December 7.

The stakeholders led by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya and politician Moses Akaranga have accused current boss Nick Mwendwa of plotting to rig the polls after he set up tough rules for the exercise.

An Electoral Board headed by Edwin Wamukoya has been given the go-ahead by Fifa ahead of the exercise to pick new officials to manage the sport in the country.

But according to a statement seen on Sunday, Akaranga, who was also the governor for Vihiga County, claimed the Electoral Board was not properly constituted and they will not compete in the polls if it is not abolished and a new one set up.

“Football Kenya Federation has violated the Fifa Standard Electoral Code by allowing its President and its NEC to nominate and appoint members of the FKF Electoral Board,” stated Akaranga in the statement obtained by Goal .

“In the event Fifa does not urgently intervene, the football family in Kenya shall peacefully and resolutely picket and agitate for the withdrawal of the draconian Football Kenya Federation Electoral Code.”

Nyamweya also accused Mwendwa of slowing down football development in the country and asked him to be accountable.

“We demand [Mwendwa] to explain the circumstances which led to FKF losing Sh135m in a purported purchase of a moribund Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van.”

When reached for comment Mwendwa rubbished the claims from the rival group saying they had followed all the procedures as required in the constitution to constitute the Electoral board.

Article continues below

“Those are people hell-bent to derail the good work we have already done for football since I took over the office,” Mwendwa told Goal .

“[Nyamweya] and [Amukoa] were here before and did nothing to help football, but they now have a voice to make noise. It is campaign time and they will not force us to lose focus.

“The FKF elections will go on as planned because all the procedures were followed to the letter. We have not made any mistakes in all the issues and those making noise are enemies of football progress in the country.”