Nyamweya and group want Kenya's elections stopped

The former administrator believes it is an abuse of the court for the federation to continue with the exercise before the ruling is made

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya and several stakeholders want the elections to be stopped until a ruling is made on March 17.

The Federation had filed a petition at the Sports Dispute Tribunal seeking the interpretation of Sections of the Sports Act 2013 (Revised 2019) touching on the Elections of National Associations and County Sporting Associations, challenging the directives issued by Sports Registrar on the status and conduct of Football Kenya Federation Elections, and seeking the tribunal to direct that the sports Registrar accepts the results of the FKF Electoral Process et al.

Nyamweya, in a statement obtained by Goal, states it is an abuse of the court process for the federation to continue with the election process before the ruling is made.

"It is an abuse of the Court process for Football Kenya Federation as the Petitioner in this matter to purport to continue with the FKF Electoral process before the determination of the matter at the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

"The impunity exhibited by Football Kenya Federation in purporting to validate the voter register and the setting of election date for the Purported County elections and National Elections Presupposes a predetermined outcome in the Petition no 3 of 2020 and consolidated petitions and cross petitions thereto."

Nyamweya believes FKF should stop all election associated activities until the way forward is clear.

"In the interest of justice and fair play as it were, Football Kenya Federation must with immediate effect freeze and halt the FKF Electoral process until the ruling is made on 17th March 2020.



"The purported date of the FKF County Elections is only 72 hours away from the Sports Disputes Tribunal in the matter of Football Kenya Federation Vs Sports Registrar and the consolidated petitions thereto.



"It makes legal, economic and we dare add commonsense, to have the elections after the determination of the matter before the Sports Disputes Tribunal Petition No .3 of 2020 FKF Vs Sports Registrar and the consolidated petitions thereto."

The national elections are scheduled to be held on March 27.