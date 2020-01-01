Nyakeya: Kenya's fringe players have proven themselves against Zambia

The winger has stated the absence of star players was a blessing in disguise for non-regulars to show their potential for the East African nation

Harambee Stars forward Cliff Nyakeya believes he has done enough to prove he is capable of delivering for the national team.

The FC Masr winger was in devastating form on Friday as he forced an own goal from Tandi Mwape before his fierce short doubled the advantage after the break. Emmanuel Chabula scored what turned out to be a consolation for the Chipolopolo.

"[Ayub] Timbe has his style and I have my style as well, he is good and I am good on my own so we will give our best and the coach will decide who to field," Nyakeya told Goal.

More teams

"The most important thing is for the team to win.

"I have been given a chance and I have given my best as well. My belief is that I have done enough to be included in the next assignment for the national team since it is a privilege to represent my country."

missed the services of Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Arnold Origi, Erick Ouma, Aboud Omar and Johanna Omollo, among others. The 25-year-old winger has spoken about their challenge.

"Kenya have many players who can do the job on the pitch," Nyakeya added.

"Olunga, Timbe, Ouma are good players who have good qualities and experience. However, their absence was a blessing in disguise for other players who do not get a chance to play.

"Those who got an opportunity to play [against Zambia] have proved they are good as well."

The former player has also explained the hard time he faced after joining the Egyptian outfit.

"It took time for me to adapt in the club and the chances did not come regularly for me," the forward recalled.

"However, it changed after we resumed [since matches had been suspended owing to Covid-19]. Chances came and I was involved more often and we all know in football, the more you play, the more confident you become.

"I have developed in my game but I still want to do more."

Article continues below

FC Masr have already been relegated with more matches remaining. However, the winger was coy on his future.

"Yes, we have been relegated but I want to concentrate on the remaining matches and help my team collect maximum points.

"I will not comment on my future, not yet."