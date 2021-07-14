Nyakeya: Harambee Stars forward leaves Egypt's FC Masr

Although the star did not reveal the exact reasons why he has left, he confirmed he has been struggling recently

Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya has parted ways with Egyptian side FC Masr.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Nyakeya confirmed they had reached a mutual agreement with the Egyptian Divison Two side to end their association. The former Mathare United winger joined Masr two years ago when they were still in the top division before they were relegated in 2020.

What has been said

"[I] have had to go through a lot in the past year and now I have decided to end my contract with FC Masr after two years by mutual consent," Nyakeya posted. "Thank you for the trust and the opportunity you gave me to play in the Egyptian League and for the first time outside my country. Good luck!"



Nyakeya is among the players that were trusted by head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt, Togo and Comoros. While most foreign-based players were overlooked by Mulee, the winger featured prominently and impressed especially against Comoros even though Harambee Stars did not get the results that would have catapulted them to back-to-back Afcons.



Before he joined Masr in 2019, Nyakeya was plying his trade with Mathare United and had been tipped as one of the most promising talents - in the attacking department - for club and country. At Masr, the 26-year-old made six appearances before the club was relegated to the second-tier.





One of the challenges local teams face is financial constraints and, at one point, Nyakeya opened up about the struggle of playing without getting pay.



"It was not easy for me and sometimes frustration crept in slowly," Nyakeya stated then. "Playing at the top level and not getting anything or something to pay your bills and support your family was not easy. It is the toughest challenge I had so far faced in my football career."



If the winger has to maintain a spot in the national side, he has to find a club before the World Cup qualifiers begin in September. His exit means only one Kenyan remains in Egypt; John Avire who is at Coca-Cola FC, a club that was recently promoted to the top-tier.

Avire had controversially joined Tanta SC from Sofapaka before he switched allegiance to Coca-Cola.

