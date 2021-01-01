NXGN and Borussia Dortmund star Moukoko ruled out for the season with foot ligament injury

The 16-year-old striking sensation will not be seen again in the 2020-21 campaign after picking up an untimely knock

Borussia Dortmund teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko has had his 2020-21 campaign brought to a premature conclusion after picking up a foot injury.

The 16-year-old has damaged ligaments and will not be available for the remainder of the Bundesliga season.

The injury has prevented him from making more history with Germany, as he had been due to become the youngest player to represent Germany’s U21 side during the recent international break.

What has been said?

Germany U21 coach Stefan Kuntz told reporters last month: “The injury is worse than initially feared. We have to let the healing process run its course.”

His club have now confirmed that they injury will keep Moukoko out until the summer.

Dortmund said on social media: “Youssoufa Moukoko is out for the rest of the season with a ligament injury in his foot. Get well soon.”

ℹ️ Youssoufa #Moukoko fällt mit einer Bänderverletzung im Fuß für den Rest der Saison aus.



Gute Besserung, Junge! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EBhMlF0x1c — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 5, 2021

Which games with Moukoko miss?

A Champions League quarter-final showdown with Manchester City is next up for Dortmund, who visit the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.

They also have a DFB-Pokal semi-final meeting with Holstein Kiel on May 1, which will offer Dortmund a shot at another cup final appearance.

There are also another seven Bundesliga fixtures left, with an alarming dip in form meaning that a top-four finish is far from guaranteed.

Moukoko’s efforts in 2020-21

Despite seeing his season cut short by an injury picked up in training, the youngster has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.

Records have tumbled around him on a regular basis, with prolific exploits at youth level seeing him presented with senior opportunities. He made his Dortmund debut at just 16 and has scored three times for the senior side.

Article continues below

He has become Dortmund’s youngest debutant and goalscorer, with his account iopened against Union Berlin.

His potential was noted in Goal’s NXGN countdown for 2021, with Moukoko sitting 15th on the list of global wonderkids.

Further reading