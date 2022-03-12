Nwakaeme goal and assist inspires Trabzonspor victory in six-goal thriller

Anthony Nwakaeme continued his impressive form in the Turkish Super Lig with a goal and an assist in Trabzonspor's 4-2 triumph over Goztepe on Saturday.

The Nigeria international maintained his goalscoring touch for the Black Sea Storm since he ended his five-game goal drought against Alanyaspor on February 22.

Nwakaeme helped Trabzonspor fight from behind with an equaliser in the 34th minute, three minutes after Halil Akbunar opened the scoring for the visitors at the Medical Park Stadium.

Four minutes after the restart, the 32-year-old striker turned provider of an assist for Djaniny to put the Black Sea Storm in front and Abdulkadir Omur sealed all three points with his second goal of the day in the 53rd minute.

With his contributions on Saturday, Nwakaeme has a tally of 11 goals and 10 assists in 23 league appearances so far in this campaign.

The Super Eagles striker was replaced by Ivory Coast star Jean Kouassi in the 82nd minute while Obinna Nwobodo and Senegal's Cherif Ndiaye played the entire duration for Goztepe.

The victory stretched Trabzonspor's dominance at the summit of the Super Lig table to 70 points after 29 games while second-placed Konyaspor trail by 18 points.

Nwakaeme will be looking to extend his scoring run and help the Black Sea Storm continue their 13-game unbeaten league run when they visit Rizespor on March 18.

Despite his recent fine form in Turkey, the 32-year-old has been ignored for Nigeria's crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana on March 25.