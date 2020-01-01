Nwakaeme fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Super Lig summit

The Nigerian netted his 10th league goal of the season as the Black Sea Storm secured an away win at Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor silenced Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1 in Wednesday’s Super Lig encounter, with Anthony Nwakaeme finding the net.



The 30-year-old fired past goalkeeper Fabien Farnolle in the 55th minute thanks to Caleb Ekuban’s assist.



Hüseyin Cimsir’s men took an early lead at Malatya Arena courtesy of Filip Novak’s 10th-minute strike after converting Filip Jose Sosa’s assist.



Sosa put his name on the scorer’s sheet 20 minutes later as Trabzonspor raced to a two-goal lead before the hosts pulled one back through Umut Bulut a minute before the half-time break.



However, the Nigerian sealed victory for the Black Sea Storm ten minutes into the second half as no further goals were scored on the night.



Nwakaeme has now scored 10 league goals in 23 appearances with six of them coming from his last seven outings.



He saw every minute of action while Ekuban made way for Bilal Basacikoglu with seven minutes left to play.



His compatriot John Obi Mikel was an unused substitute alongside on-loan star Badou Ndiaye, while ’s Manuel da Costa was not listed for the tie.



's Afriyie Acquah, Benin Republic's Fabien Farnolle and Cote d'ivoire's Moryke Fofana lasted for 90 minutes but their presence could not rescue Hikmet Karaman's side.



Thanks to this result, Trabzonspor overtook as league leaders - albeit on goal difference as both teams boast of 52 points from 25 outings.



Unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competition, Cimsir’s team welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to the Medical Stadium in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

