Nuttall’s subtle plea to Gor Mahia after Oliveira qualification impasse

K’Ogalo could now be forced to look for a new coach after the papers owned by the Brazilian have been seriously questioned

Coach Frank Nuttall has boasted of his Uefa Pro coaching license after Caf and the Football Federation (FKF) trashed ’s coach Roberto Oliveira’s qualification papers.

After Caf submitted that Oliveira will not be allowed to be on the touchline during its games, FKF president Nick Mwendwa added the Brazilian will also not be allowed to oversee the Premier League matches given that his qualification papers are not of the required coaching level.

“Very experienced Uefa Pro Licence coach with Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Sports Science and Physical Education available for coaching, advising, directing and scouting worldwide,” Nuttall’s subtle Saturday night message read.

“Winner of league and cup titles in various countries. Finder and developer of players for professional clubs and national teams. Well rested, fit and highly motivated and ambitious to achieve more success in football.

“All proposals will be considered via private message.”

Nuttall won the 2015 Kenyan Premier League title with Gor Mahia after maintaining an unbeaten record.

Mwendwa said former Rayon Sports coach Oliveira will only be allowed to oversee the players at the training ground and not on the actual matchdays.

“Gor Mahia presented the coach’s papers and we then sent them to Caf and we have seen their reaction,” the FKF chief said. “Caf is very clear that even if the papers are put through the equalisation process, they do not meet the standards.

“That means he will not be on the bench for all Gor Mahia matches including the and the Premier League.

“He can only coach at the training ground or do some consultancy away from the touchline but he will never be allowed to be on the touchline during games.”

On the other hand, Caf stated the possible ban Gor Mahia would likely face should they have Oliveira on the touchline.

“In respect of the above, we would like to communicate that as per the coaching licenses information received from your participating clubs the head coach of Gor Mahia Roberto Oliveira does not meet the above requirements and consequently will not be allowed to sit on the touchline during the matches of the Caf inter-club competitions of 2020/21,” the statement said.

K’Ogalo will face APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round of the Champions League at the end of November.