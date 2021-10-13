Nurkovic and Castro injuries a blessing in disguise for Kaizer Chiefs - Ndlanya

Kaizer Chiefs legend Pollen Ndlanya says his former club should be able to cope without Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro.

The two out-and-out strikers are currently out nursing injuries and coach Stuart Baxter has had to use Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, and Keagan Dolly as his front three.

Ndlanya, who had two spells with Amakhosi, urged Billiat and Dolly to step up their game and start scoring goals for the Soweto giants with the team winless in its last four PSL matches

“Look, I won’t say it is a crisis at such, I think it is a blessing in disguise that those players are injured, so they don’t rely on Castro and Nurkovic for goals,” Ndlanya told Sowetan.

“Players like Billiat and Dolly must come out and start scoring goals for the team now that those players are not there."

Chiefs signed midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange from Stellenbosch FC in July this year after he scored five goals from midfield for Stellies last season.

“They are attacking players and must start scoring more often. The team cannot struggle to score goals while they have players like Billiat and Dolly, actually not only them," Ndlanya continued.

"A player like Phathutshedzo Nange is also capable of scoring goals and he must start doing that. They have players who can score a goal in the team and need to come out now.”

Amakhosi were linked with Royal AM centre forward Victor Letsoalo and Al Ahly striker Luis Misquissone during the last transfer window.

Ndlanya insisted that there is no guarantee that the duo would have succeeded at the Naturena-based giants.

“I don’t want to judge players, but some may be good in other teams and when they come to Chiefs, which is a big club, they start to struggle,” he explained.

“Letsoalo is a good player, maybe he would have succeeded at Chiefs. But as I said, players who are currently here need to start helping the team by finding the back of the net.

“This happens all over the world where players get injured and others step up to the plate.”

Chiefs are currently placed 12th on the league standings having recorded just one victory from six matches, but Ndlanya is confident that Amakhosi will turn the corner.

“I don’t think they are struggling because the strikers are out. I think the confidence at the moment is low since they are not getting results," he added.

“We’ve seen they can’t make a few passes together in matches, but I believe they will get it right soon."

Chiefs are scheduled to host Chippa United in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday.