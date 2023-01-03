Nunez savagely trolled by Domino's Pizza after Liverpool star's latest frustrating display at Brentford

Darwin Nunez endured another frustrating night for Liverpool against Brentford, with Domino’s Pizza taking to trolling the misfiring striker.

Striker struggling in front of goal

Has drawn in a blank in last seven games

Missed several big chances in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay international has hit nine goals through 22 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, but the last of those efforts came against Southampton on November 12. Nunez has gone seven games without finding the target for club and country, with nobody missing more big chances in the Premier League this season, and he drew another blank in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford when seeing one gilt-edged chance cleared off the line and another – when he actually found the net - ruled out for offside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez’s struggles in front of goal have seen him come in for plenty of criticism, particularly from followers of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, with pizza takeaway service Domino’s now getting in on the act as they poke fun at the South American’s inability to deliver.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool – who sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the Champions League places – will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.