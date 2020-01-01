Nsubuga: SC Villa extend injury-prone right-back's stay at the club

Despite sitting out two seasons, Jogoo have handed the defender a deal which expires in 2022

Ugandan Premier League side SC Villa have extended Joseph Nsubuga's contract by two years.

The experienced right-back has been with the 16-time league champions since 2016 after signing from Bright Stars. However, he has not been involved much especially in the last two seasons owing to injuries.

"It has been four years since I arrived at Villa Park, time has soared so quickly," Nsubuga said in a statement after his contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2022.

"I am proud to sign a new contract and continue my career at this great club. I love playing for this club and I am looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.

The 2019/20 season was halted after the Covid-19 outbreak and the new season is set to kick-off in October. The 25-year-old has already revealed his desire once normalcy returns.

"I cannot wait to get back into the game to hear our loyal fans supporting the team," Nsubuga added.

"I want to let everyone know that I will give everything back to repay the club and the fans who have stood by me in my trying times."

The defender also had a word for the entire management and those who have stood by his side despite being out of the pitch.

"I would like to thank the management of SC Villa, my teammates and friends that have stood by me during my trying times of a long injury and supported me."

The Jogoo coach Edward Kaziba believes the right-back will remain to be an asset for the team and will give the team much-needed depth next season.

"Joseph is a great player; he deserves this contract," the tactician said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"He has worked very hard to get out of that long injury and you would see him grind it every day.

"Joseph is a player that has a deep knowledge of the game. We cannot wait to have him back and give us the depth that we are looking for in a defender of his potential and experience. [He] is a top player the team has missed for a while."

Villa finished third in the abandoned season with 46 points.