NSL Transfers: James Omondi replaces Ken Kenyatta as Ushuru coach

Omondi takes over from Kenyatta with immediate effect and the focus now shifts to the upcoming National Super League (NSL) season

National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru FC have appointed James Omondi as their new head coach on an interim basis.

The former Muhoroni Youth tactician takes over from Ken Kenyatta, who has been shown the door after failing to guide the team back to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"Ushuru Football Club Management has appointed you (James Omondi), as the Ushuru FFC Head Coach on acting capacity with effect from 16th July 2019 until it is communicated otherwise," a letter signed by club chairman David Logondo and obtained by Goal, read.

"For further clarification do not hesitate to contact the Ushuru FC Club Management."

The changes are effective immediately.

Omondi will now focus on building the team for the 2019/20 season with the aim of finishing in the promotion zone.

Efforts to reach Kenyatta for a comment were futile as our calls went unanswered.