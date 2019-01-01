NSL Transfers: I am not aware of the Nairobi Stima appointment, Paul Ogai claims

Ogai claims he is unaware he has been appointed as coach of the National Super League outfit Nairobi Stima

Former head coach Paul Ogai has denied reports linking him with Nairobi Stima.

There have been intensive reports linking Ogai with the National Super League (NSL) side, but in an interview with Goal, Ogai has refuted the claims.

The club is currently managed by Evans Mafuta, who was elevated to the coaching role after George Owoko was suspended in May.

"No, I have not been appointed a coach of any club and in fact, I am getting it from you for the first time. Anyone saying I have accepted the Stima job is lying and any report linking me to the job perhaps is false," Ogai told Goal when contacted.

Nairobi Stima failed to clinch promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after going down to Posta in a two-legged play-off in June.

Ogai resigned from his post as Western Stima coach in April.

Previously he coached Muhoroni Youth and the now-defunct Palos FC.