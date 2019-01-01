NSL Transfers: I am in the dark on James Omondi's appointment - Ken Kenyatta

Through a letter on July 18, Ushuru confirmed James Omondi was elevated as head coach, but Kenyatta claims he is not aware of the development

Ken Kenyatta claims he is in the dark over the appointment of James Omondi as the new Ushuru FC head coach.

The National Super League (NSL) side had handed the former Muhoroni Youth coach a letter promoting him the head coach role, a title which was held by Kenyatta.

"Ushuru Football Club Management has appointed you (James Omondi), as the Ushuru FC Head Coach on acting capacity with effect from 16th July 2019 until it's communicated otherwise," read part of the letter that is in possession of Goal.

"For further clarification do not hesitate to contact the Ushuru FC Club Management."

When reached for comment, Kenyatta said he is yet to receive any letter communicating the same.

"I do not know about that (the sack) and to be honest, I have not received any letter asking me to step down," he told Goal.

"Although I am aware there have been some dirty politics by some individuals, I can categorically tell you that nothing has been communicated to me."

Ushuru have struggled to gain promotion from the NSL for the past three seasons, and in the 2018/19 campaign, they finished fourth after a promising start.