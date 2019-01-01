NSL side Wazito sign Ghanaian striker Paul Acquah

Wazito were relegated to the NSL after a poor season in the top tier last season

National Super League side Wazito has completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Paul Acquah.

The National Super League side tightened their striking department with the acquisition of the former Hearts of Oak forward

The 24-year-old, who has also featured for Star Madrid FC sealed a deal after impressing the technical bench during his trial with the former Kenyan Premier League side.

Acquah left Hearts of Oak in March 2018 after a six-year stint following the expiry of his contract to join second-tier side Star Madrid FC. Acquah previously played Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

The offensive midfielder can play both right and left wings. He is gifted on both feet. “I find Wazito as a nice club. I am glad I was received warmly”, Acquah was quoted by the club official website.

