NSL side Wazito FC release latest design for new stadium

When completed by 2021, Wazito will become the first club in Kenya to own a stadium

Wazito FC's dream of owning a brand new stadium could become a reality soon with design work almost complete.

The club president Ricardo Badoer released the latest design of the stadium that will give fans a chance to sit closer to the area of action as it has no running track around it.

Article continues below

Work In progress but we are moving forward. It will be presented as a whole when Project designers are all finished. Hopefully we can build it within 3 years pic.twitter.com/MuT2IUovTn — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 7, 2019

“Work in progress but we are moving forward. It will be presented as a whole when the project designers are all finished,” Badoer posted on his official Twitter handle.

According to the Dubai-based businessman, the project will take three years to complete.

Goal understands that the club, that features in the lower league, is in the process of procuring a land-in the outskirts of Nairobi for the sports complex that will also have Wazito academy training ground.