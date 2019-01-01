NSL side Wazito FC release latest design for new stadium
Wazito FC's dream of owning a brand new stadium could become a reality soon with design work almost complete.
The club president Ricardo Badoer released the latest design of the stadium that will give fans a chance to sit closer to the area of action as it has no running track around it.
Work In progress but we are moving forward. It will be presented as a whole when Project designers are all finished. Hopefully we can build it within 3 years pic.twitter.com/MuT2IUovTn— Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 7, 2019
“Work in progress but we are moving forward. It will be presented as a whole when the project designers are all finished,” Badoer posted on his official Twitter handle.
According to the Dubai-based businessman, the project will take three years to complete.
Goal understands that the club, that features in the lower league, is in the process of procuring a land-in the outskirts of Nairobi for the sports complex that will also have Wazito academy training ground.