NSL side Ushuru FC axe 20 players as they restructure for new season

The former top tier side have served those affected a with notice and given the green light to negotiate with other teams

National Super League side Ushuru FC have parted ways with 20 players.

The Taxmen were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in 2016 after finishing in the second last position with 26 points after playing 30 matches. Since then, the team has tried to get back to the top without success.

In a bid to realise their objective of playing in the top-flight football again, the NSL side have resorted to restructuring the playing unit and have parted ways with most of their players.

"We regret to inform you that we will be ending your term of employment with us as from July 1, 2020," read the letter to one of the players dated May 29, signed by club's acting CEO Stephen Mathenge and obtained by Goal.

"Please consider the aforementioned date as your last day of work. This is done in compliance with the minimum notice period required by your contract."

The released players will be served with the clearance letter once they are cleared with the club and be allowed to join any team of their choice as free agents.

"You are required to return any of the company's material, documents or equipment to which you had access during the period of your contract," the statement added.

"You should be issued with a release letter upon returning all effects and cleared by the club's technical bench. As with all employees, you are bound by our confidentiality and data protection policies.

"You are entitled to be paid salary for the month of June in accordance with the terms of your contract. You are free to enter into contractual negotiations with other interested football clubs or parties within this notice.

"We would like to thank you for your contribution and wish you all the best for the future."

It is not clear how many players the Tax Collectors will bring on board for next season.

The current campaign was halted by the Football Federation (FKF) on April 30 and Nairobi City Stars were promoted to the Kenyan Premier League alongside Thika-based side Bidco United.

finished third and will play Kisumu All-Stars in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

The problem lies in the top tier where the league managers have insisted they have exclusive rights to make decisions affecting the KPL, and the FKF made a mistake by annulling it.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) will make a ruling on the matter.