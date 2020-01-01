NSL side Nairobi Stima dissolve after sponsorship withdrawal

Kenya Power terminated financial partnership with the club in June citing their harsh economic situation

National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima have confirmed their dissolution after their sponsor Power and Lighting Company withdrew.

In a letter sent to players confirming the termination of their respective contracts, the club confirmed it was doing so as it dissolves following KPLC’s financial withdrawal as their sponsor.

Kenya Power had informed the clubs; Nairobi Stima and its NSL rival Coast Stima as well as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) team of its intention to terminate existing sponsorship deals.

“This is to inform you that your contract with Nairobi Stima Welfare Football Club is terminated from June 30 as per clause 2.1 termination by the club part e. [without notice or payment in lieu of the notice when the club is dissolved as a result of the withdrawal of the sponsorship by the sponsor,” a letter to an affected player and obtained by Goal on Monday read in part.

“We want to thank you for the services rendered to the club.”

When KPL informed the clubs of the intention to cut sponsorship deals, the state-owned company said their business had gone down thus they are unable to meet their sponsorship obligations to the teams.

Nairobi Stima chairman Johnstone Sakwa told Goal on Monday they have scheduled a meeting in the week to deliberate on the unfolding issues.

“We have a meeting lined up on the way forward. KPLC has been supporting us since 2000 and to be honest, they have helped us a lot. It is unfortunate things are happening like these,” Sakwa said.

“The company could not sustain us considering currently there are no games ongoing.”

“We were told the team has no money to sustain our services and we have no option but to accept the decision and move on. We hope that we will get new teams and develop our careers,” one of the affected players told Goal.

Nairobi Stima had enjoyed a rather good run in the second tier as they finished fifth with 35 points when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) cancelled the leagues in May.

In the 2018/19 season, they lost to Posta in the two-legged KPL play-offs.

As Nairobi Stima stand dissolved, Coast Stima confirmed on Monday they have secured a shirt sponsor with a deal that may help them remain afloat and participate in the 2020/21 season.