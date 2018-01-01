NSL side Kangemi All-Stars in huge trouble as ‘sponsor’ steps down

Nyarunda has been funding the club for several years now, but Goal can exclusively reveal that he has thrown in the towel

National Super League side Kangemi All Stars is facing an indefinite future following the exit of chairman Dan Nyarundu, who was also the financier of the club.

Nyarunda has been funding the club for several years now, but Goal can exclusively reveal that he has thrown in the towel. All-Stars head coach Joseph Orangi says the exit of the chairman caught the team unawares and as it stands, the club is heading towards the wrong direction.

“He, Nyarunda, came and told us that he has spent a lot of money to ensure the club is run smoothly, however, he will have to cut short the funding because he has exhausted what he had. It was a decision that caught us off guard and we have to find immediate solutions.

“We do not know where to start from and what is remaining is for us to literally beg for incentives from well-wishers to help us honor our league matches. Like our match against Shabana, we had to contribute for players to turn out at Camp Toyoyo.

"I am requesting any potential sponsor to come for our aid, we are currently desperate for funds.”

The team has managed to get just three points from the three matches played in the NSL this season.