NSL Review: Gallant Nairobi Stima holds AP in a six-goal thriller

Three matches were played on Monday to round up action in match week nine of the 2018/2019 FKF National Super League.

The pick of the day was definitely Administration Police’s 3-3 draw with Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo. Victor Omune had given Nairobi Stima a 25th-minute lead that was canceled out in the 46th minute by Nicodemus Asumwa.

Salim Mzee would put AP on the fronfoot against all odds in the 60th minute following a swift counter attack. The lead didn’t however last long, as Curtis Wekesa restored parity in the 68th minute.

Joseph Shikokoti would turn the match on its head in the 78th minute, with his header off a corner-kick sparked controversy, causing a 12-minute delay. Upon resumption, however, the Law enforcers rescued a point in the dying minutes courtesy of a strike by Abdul Karim Abbas.

In the succeeding match that kicked-off at 4.15 pm, Kibera Black Stars fell 0-1 to visiting Coast Stima. Boniface Akenga scored the lone goal in the 75th minute. Coast Stima consequently rise to seventh while Kibera Black Stars has dropped down the pecking order.

In Awendo, Migori Youth played out a barren draw with visiting Modern Coast Rangers. - Reporting by FKF website.