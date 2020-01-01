NSL: Nairobi City Stars tie down Kimani and four players with new contracts

The Nairobi-based club have moved to tie down their key players with new deals as they target promotion to the top-flight

National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars have moved to extend the contracts of five key players ahead of the upcoming season.

The lower division league leaders have tied down centre-back Wycliffe Otieno, who renewed his contract for one more year, while four others namely Anthony Muki Kimani, Calvin Masawa, Charles Otieno Oduro and Davis Agesa have committed to the club for a further two seasons.

Masawa is City Stars' longest-serving player having joined from Migori back in 2011 while Kimani left the club for back in 2009 then returned after 10 years for the current season.

Oduro and Agesa have been standout players and, together with Masawa, ensured the squad survived relegation last season.

Wycliffe joined from at the start of the current season and, alongside Salim Shitu Abdalla, have formed one of the best defences in the league. Thus far the City Stars defence has conceded the least goals (18) in the NSL.

“The five extended their contracts after receiving the nod from the technical bench. It gives the team stability going forward,” the club CEO Patrick Korir is quoted on their official website.

“Discussions are still ongoing with other players and the list of extensions should grow further in the weeks to come.”

With the five signing longer deals, head coach Sanjin Algic will have at least 11 players from the current squad of 25 for next season.

January signings Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo and Azizi Okaka will be with the squad until the close of the 2020/2021 season while returning Ezekiel Odera and keeper Jacob Osano arrived on two-year deals to the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Youngsters Elvis Ojiambo and Vincent Otieno, a striker, signed long-term deals last year, are also part of the squad until 2022.

The Nairobi side are currently top of the NSL table on 64 points, 10 more than second-placed Bidco United and are on course to make a return to the top flight.