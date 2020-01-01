NSL: Nairobi City Stars maintain lead as Coast Stima pip Administration Police

A lone goal in stoppage time by Gambian import Ebrima Sanneh ensured Stars kept their top position in the lower league

Nairobi City Stars maintained their place at the top of the National Super League following a 1-0 win over Nairobi Stima at camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

Ebrima Sanneh struck the lone goal with a minute left on the clock after Nairobi Stima had mounted a resolute defence which finally caved in to pressure from the league leaders.

City Stars currently have a total of 64 points in the league standings with Nairobi Stima standing in fifth with 48 points.

Meanwhile, Coast Stima beat Administration Police 3-1 at the Mbaraki Sports Club placing them into third with a total of 49 points.

Three more matches are set to be played on Sunday.

Sunday: Muranga Seal vs APS Bomet (St. Sebastian Park, 15:00), vs Shabana (Mumias Sports Complex, 14:00 and Modern Coast vs Police (Serani Sports Club, 15:00).