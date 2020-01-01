NSL: Nairobi City Stars maintain lead as Coast Stima pip Administration Police
Nairobi City Stars maintained their place at the top of the National Super League following a 1-0 win over Nairobi Stima at camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.
Ebrima Sanneh struck the lone goal with a minute left on the clock after Nairobi Stima had mounted a resolute defence which finally caved in to pressure from the league leaders.
City Stars currently have a total of 64 points in the league standings with Nairobi Stima standing in fifth with 48 points.
Meanwhile, Coast Stima beat Administration Police 3-1 at the Mbaraki Sports Club placing them into third with a total of 49 points.
Three more matches are set to be played on Sunday.
Sunday: Muranga Seal vs APS Bomet (St. Sebastian Park, 15:00), Vihiga United vs Shabana (Mumias Sports Complex, 14:00 and Modern Coast Rangers vs Kenya Police (Serani Sports Club, 15:00).