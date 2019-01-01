NSL leaders Wazito to clash with Nairobi Stima in Naivasha

Wazito dropped two crucial points last weekend but they will be all out to bounce back from the slight setback

National Super League leaders Wazito will be back in action when they face off with Nairobi Stima against.

The two teams are separated by four points only and Stima will be hoping for maximum points to keep a close check on the leaders who will open a six-point gap if they switch off the power men.

Wazito has 38 points, followed by Ushuru who will be up against Modern Coast . Fourth-placed FC Talanta will host Kibera Black Stars.

Three of the 10 matches lined up this Wednesday will be played at Camp Toyoyo, with two of them set to be aired LIVE on Bamba Sports.

Round 17

Wednesday: Nairobi City Stars vs Kangemi All-Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Administration Police vs Shabana (Camp Toyoyo), FC Talanta vs Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Coast Stima vs Police (Mbaraki Sports Club), St. Joseph’s Youth vs Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium), Kisumu All Stars vs Fortune Sacco (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Bidco United vs Green Commandos (Thika Stadium), Nairobi Stima vs Wazito (Karuturi Grounds), Eldoret Youth vs Thika United (Eldoret Show Grounds), Ushuru vs Modern Coast Rangers (Ruaraka Grounds)