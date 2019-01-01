NSL leaders Wazito in a tricky away fixture as Ushuru takes on St Joseph Youth

The top four teams are separated by just six points

National Super League leaders Wazito will have a tricky away fixture when they face Green Commandos on Wednesday.

Just a point above Ushuru on second place, Wazito knows that they must squeeze a win away in Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium to keep their space at the top.

Wazito capitalized on Ushuru's slip last time out to rise to the top with 31 points, one above the Taxmen, who will be taking on St Joseph Youth at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Undefeated Nairobi Stima will be up against Kangemi All-Stars at Camp Toyoyo while FC Talanta, who are just a place behind Nairobi Stima will take on 16th placed Nairobi City Stars in the round of 14 fixtures.

Wednesday fixtures: Joseph’s Youth vs Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Kisumu All Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Modern Coast Rangers vs Bidco United (Serani Sports Ground, 1 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Thika United (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Kangemi All-Stars vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Kenya Police vs Eldoret Youth (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Migori Youth vs Administration Police (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Shabana (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Green Commandos vs Wazito (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)