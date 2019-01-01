NSL leaders Ushuru FC to take on Fortune Sacco as six matches lined up
Six National Super League matches are set to be played across different venues in the country on Wednesday.
At Ruaraka, Ushuru FC will face off with Fortune Sacco. The Ken Kenyatta led side is targeting maximum points to ensure they remain top of the table.
The Tax collectors have so far managed to record 44 points from their previous 20 games, same as second-placed Wazito.
Anything less than a win will give Wazito an opportunity to go top with a win against unpredictable Kangemi All-Stars.
The two teams will face off at the Camp Toyoyo before relegation-threatened Nairobi City Stars play Shabana at the same venue.
Full fixtures: FC Talanta vs Bidco United, Kangemi All-Stars vs Wazito, Ushuru vs Fortune Sacco, Nairobi City Stars vs Shabana, Kenya Police vs Green Commandos and Kisumu All Stars vs Nairobi Stima.