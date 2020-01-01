NSL clubs want Fifa decision respected by Kenyan government

The lower tier teams have supported the recent decision by Fifa and have asked government to support the same to avoid chaos

National Super League (NSL) council chairman Johsntone Sakwa has expressed concern the Sh90million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika could be jeopardised if the government trashes Fifa’s directive on how to handle the Football Federation (FKF) elections.

On Wednesday, Fifa declined to form a Normalization Committee as requested by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) and instead extended the current term of office for sitting officials until the current impase is resolved.

Sakwa, who also chairs NSL side Nairobi Stima, said sponsors will not stay if there is instability and asked the government to be careful before taking any decision that might jeopardise the current stability.

More teams

Sakwa also pointed out players are the biggest stakeholders in football and any decision that is made should ensure it is for their good.

“The biggest stakeholder is the player,” Sakwa told Goal on Friday. “Unfortunately, if this stand-off is not resolved amicably, they will suffer in terms of loss of income and annulment of contracts.

“Football requires stability to attract sponsors and anything that disrupts such stability we must resist.

"We urge Fifa’s position on the stalemate be respected to enable us to move forward and not lose out on the little we have received. No sponsor will be willing to come and invest their money where there is chaos.”

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir said whatever decision taken by the government on this matter should strictly favour the game and not individual interests.

“For football to thrive, there has to be a conducive environment. Anyone following Kenyan football over the years should know going to court to delay the electoral process has been a culture," Korir told Goal.

“However, our football is not in a crisis as some are claiming. This will pass but, in the meantime, we must be careful that whatever decisions we make at this time are not detrimental to the real stakeholder and that is the player.”

Kibera All-Stars secretary Daniel Magara has also called for adherence to Fifa’s directive, insisting it will help instill confidence among the sponsors.

“We have ten matches to go and this could be disrupted if the stalemate continues. We have had a good league, very competitive and the presence of a title sponsor has made it even more exciting," Magara told Goal.

“For continuity purposes, we need to abide by Fifa’s directive and when all is stable ensure the electoral process is concluded and we move forward.”

Other clubs that supported the statement are Administration Police, Coast Stima, Fortune Sacco, Kenya Police, Murange Seal, , Shabana, Ushuru, and Vihiga Bullets.