Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottm Forest against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Following one domestic cup exit over the weekend, Nottingham Forest will be looking to make amends in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Wolves at The City Ground on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Blackpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, but have held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw among their recent results, having made also made it this far in the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in December.

Wolves, meanwhile, held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw to force an FA Cup third round replay and are enjoying a mini-resurgence under new boss Julen Lopetegui. They beat Gillingham in the Carabao Cup round of 16 to progress to the last eight.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Date: January 11, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 12) Venue: The City Ground, Nottinghamshire

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Carabao Cup game between Nottingham Forest and Wolves has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdon (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will also not be televised nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Steve Cooper will revert to a strong side after rotating his squad last time out, although injuries prevent him from picking the likes of Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Ryan Yates, Renan Lodi, Remo Freuler and Brennan Johnson are likely to be the ones coming back in the XI.

Neco Williams is a doubt after picking a knock in the FA Cup, but Serge Aurier would likely start ahead of the Welshman anyway.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Johnson; Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric Defenders Cook, Worrall, Mbe Soh, Williams, Toffolo, Aurier, McKenna, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Yates, Freuler Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Wolves team news & squad

Julen Lopetegui meanwhile will be sweating on Daniel Podence passing a late fitness test, but Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are all ruled out.

Hugo Bueno is likely to take the place of Rayan Ait-Nouri, who picked a knock at Anfield, with Nelson Semedo starting ahead of Dexter Lembikisa on the opposite flank.

Elsewhere in attack, Atletico Madrid loanee Matheus Cunha may earn his full debut at the club at the expense of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Cunha, Guedes