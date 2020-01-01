Nothing special about AFC Leopards vs Tusker FC game - Matano

The tactician states the match against Ingwe is just like any other and he will be going for nothing less than positive results

FC coach Robert Matano sees nothing special regarding their game with AFC this weekend.

The two teams will meet in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game scheduled for Sunday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. Ingwe have won just three of the last 23 meetings, drawing six and losing 14 times.

The Brewers tactician says he takes the game against the 13-time champions like any other and as usual, a positive result is what is in his mind.

"There is nothing special about playing Leopards, this is just like any other league match," Matano told Goal on Friday.

"It is going to be a tough match, just like all the other teams, but our objective remain the same that is to win the game. We will push for it, and give absolutely everything to try and get a positive result."

The veteran tactician has played down talks of a specific team winning the league saying there are still many matches left.

"You cannot say a certain team will win the league when we have about fifteen matches remaining. It is still far and we have to keep our heads down and give our best in every game.

"Every team will drop points at some point, no side is guaranteed win after win, it is still a long way to go," Matano concluded.

The last meetings between the Brewers and Ingwe ended in a goalless draw.