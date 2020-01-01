'Not many teams can trust a young coach' - Mwalala reacts after Bandari exit

The youthful tactician was dismissed by the Dockers after struggling in the league

Bernard Mwalala has reacted following his release from coastal-based Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC on Monday.

The tactician has been under pressure to turn the team's fortunes around in the top tier after a poor start to the season.

The 2-1 loss to FC on Sunday was the final blow to the tactician, and the club reacted by firing the former coach.

"I can confirm that I have parted ways with Bandari Football Club," Mwalala said in a statement seen by Goal.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Bandari Football Club management for the opportunity they offered me. Not many teams can trust a young coach but they trusted me with the coaching role at the club.

"Together we built a strong team that won the FKF Shield and twice managed to finish in the second position in the league which is the best in the club's history."

Mwalala has gone ahead to thank the playing unit and his colleagues for what they achieved together.

"I want to thank the players, my coaching staff, the fans and everyone associated with the club," he added.

"We achieved great things together, and I leave with my head held high. As I depart I wish the Bandari fraternity best of luck."

Mwalala helped Bandari finish in the second position in as many seasons in the KPL as well as qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup third round.