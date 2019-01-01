‘Not good enough’ – Maguire offers honest assessment of Man Utd malaise

The Red Devils star admits serious improvement is required at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the season for OIe Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

Harry Maguire is the latest star to speak out on the club’s poor form, with the £80 million ($98m) defender admitting that the Red Devils are “not good enough” at present.

Expectations are always high at Old Trafford, with the 13-time Premier League champions the most decorated side of the modern era.

A humbling fall from grace has been endured, however, since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement back in 2013.

United have not come close to landing another title since the Scot departed, with domestic cup competitions and the representing their only routes to success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been charged with the task of bringing the good times back, but the 1999 Treble winner is struggling to inspire results and confidence.

United have just nine points to their name after eight games in 2019-20, with serious questions being asked of playing and coaching staff.

Maguire, who was made the most expensive defender in world football over the summer as United sought to find a transfer spark, concedes that the Red Devils are letting themselves and a loyal fan base down.

Not good enough, gutted. We must stick together #MUFC 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/PPm8eYfT6F — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 8, 2019

Maguire is not the first to have addressed the malaise on the red half of Manchester, with David de Gea delivering a brutally honest assessment of United in the wake of a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Spanish goalkeeper told Sky Sports when quizzed on what is going wrong: "Everything. I think a lot of things need to improve.

“Probably the worst time, most difficult time, since I've been here. I don't know. I don't know what is happening. Come on, we cannot score even one goal in two games. Sorry to the fans.”

Academy graduate Marcus Rashford has also called on United to raise their game.

He posted on Twitter: "You can't hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven't been good enough.

"As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better. We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club."

Brazilian midfielder Fred, meanwhile, has said that criticism, including that from United legend, has to be accepted and used as motivation.

He told Esporte Interativo: “They are within their rights, they’ve won many titles with this club. We have to shut up and work on the pitch.

“Some critics are pointless, but many can offer me lessons.”