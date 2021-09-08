Not easy for new Super Eagles team with a synthetic pitch – Rohr

Lifted by their victory against Bubista’s Blue Sharks, the German tactician has expressed his team’s desire to keep on winning

Nigeria want to keep winning, according to coach Gernot Rohr following the Super Eagles defeat of Cape Verde on Tuesday evening.

A lacklustre performance by the Blue Sharks saw them surrender their lead before crumbling 2-1 to the three-time African champions.

Thanks to the win in Mindelo, the West Africans now boast six points from two matches to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

While addressing the media, the German tactician confessed that it was not an easy task subduing their hosts. Notwithstanding, he has set his sight on continuing their unblemished streak.

“It was a very difficult game for us because Cape Verde are a very good team, we played on a synthetic pitch and we had to pick a new team after the first match against Liberia,” Rohr told media.

“It was not easy, all in three days to pick another team but in Nigeria, we have players everywhere all over the world as you could see.

“We are happy to win because it is not easy when you concede the first goal and you play away with other conditions, it's not easy to come back, against a good team.

“For the second goal, we made good pressing and the defender wanted to do a pass to his goalkeeper and we took advantage of that. We want to continue winning our games and to play well.”

Rohr also gave his assessment on the performances of debutants Innocent Bonke and Michael Kingsley against Bubista’s side.

“Bonke and Kingsley played their first game with us, you know Bonke did very well at his club, Malmo as they qualified for the Champions League so we had him already in our scout list and the opportunity came when we lost all our midfielders,” he continued.

“Kingsley who is also a starting player at Bologna. They did very well. At the beginning of the match, we missed the harmony in the midfield because it was the first time, but they did the job very well.

“And I think they played very well in a professional way and friendly spirit.”