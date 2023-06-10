Not again! Kevin De Bruyne suffers another Champions League final injury heartbreak as Man City star limps off against Inter

- Left game with apparent hamstring injury
- Replaced by Phil Foden
- Also injured in 2021 Champions League final
WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne went down clutching his leg inside 30 minutes, but was allowed to carry on. But the Belgian only managed a further five minutes before being removed for Phil Foden. It's the second time in a week that De Bruyne has been substituted early, after he was taken off in the 76th minute against Manchester United in the FA Cup final - when the game was very much in the balance.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: He was also taken off in a Champions League final defeat to Chelsea two years ago because of an injury to his face. In that match, he sustained a fractured nose and eye socket after a first-half collision.
De Bruyne has been integral to City's treble run this season, having tallied 28 assists in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne left with the score level at 0-0, the opening minutes featuring very few attempts on goal.