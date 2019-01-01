Live Scores
Africa Cup of Nations

‘Not a good decision!’ – Kenyans’ react as Allan Wanga is dropped from Harambee Stars squad

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The former Sofapaka forward has not been included in the final squad despite his fine form in the KPL where he has hit 18 goals

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga was the surprise omission from Harambee Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Wanga, who is currently the leading Kenyan Premier League (KPL) top scorer with 18 goals, was left out of the 27-man squad. The Kenyans depart for France on Friday for a three-week training camp ahead of the tournament which is set to kick off on June 21 in Egypt.

Other players, who were axed include Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire and midfielder Wyvonne Isuza of AFC Leopards.

Editors' Picks

While explaining his omission from the squad, coach Sebastien Migne said that the player did not impress in training for the last 10 days.

“The last 10 days we have been in training, Allan [Wanga] just dropped off his form and was not impressive. He did not show me the reason why he deserves to be in the squad compared to John Avire of Sofapaka, who showed top skills and form,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

However, a section of Kenyan fans have vented their anger on social media insisting that the team deserved to have Wanga in the squad to supplement for lead striker Michael Olunga in the absence of Jesse Were, who was also overlooked.

Here is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter following the omission of Wanga.

Close