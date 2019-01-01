‘Not a good decision!’ – Kenyans’ react as Allan Wanga is dropped from Harambee Stars squad

The former Sofapaka forward has not been included in the final squad despite his fine form in the KPL where he has hit 18 goals

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga was the surprise omission from Harambee Stars squad for the (Afcon).

Wanga, who is currently the leading Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer with 18 goals, was left out of the 27-man squad. The Kenyans depart for on Friday for a three-week training camp ahead of the tournament which is set to kick off on June 21 in .

Other players, who were axed include goalkeeper Brian Bwire and midfielder Wyvonne Isuza of AFC .

While explaining his omission from the squad, coach Sebastien Migne said that the player did not impress in training for the last 10 days.

“The last 10 days we have been in training, Allan [Wanga] just dropped off his form and was not impressive. He did not show me the reason why he deserves to be in the squad compared to John Avire of , who showed top skills and form,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

However, a section of Kenyan fans have vented their anger on social media insisting that the team deserved to have Wanga in the squad to supplement for lead striker Michael Olunga in the absence of Jesse Were, who was also overlooked.

Here is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter following the omission of Wanga.

Dropping Allan Wanga from Harambee Stars AFCON squad is not a good decision at all.The good form Allan Wanga had enjoyed this season plus his international experience is what we needed.#harambeestars #Allan wanga pic.twitter.com/MYMsCO4ZLj — Nebert Odari (@OdariNebert) May 30, 2019

Allan wanga dropped Harambee stars afcon squad,coach Migne thinks masoud Juma is better than him(wanga)!!! pic.twitter.com/aQkAHLPhUS — silo Kim (@silokim) May 30, 2019

Brian Bwire, Allan Wanga and Whyvonne Isuza dropped out of Harambee Stars going for training in France.. Remember Allan scored 18 goals in KPL!!! Coach Migne is doing the wrong choice, Harambee stars will not go anywhere. pic.twitter.com/yQa5SxjA2p — Cyrus Nyakundi 🇰🇪 (@Nyakundii_) May 30, 2019

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migne and FKF President Nick Mwendwa should be ready to resign if the team performs dismally at #AFCON2019. You can't leave out Allan Wanga who has 18 goals, Isuzza (16 goals) and Jesse Were (18 goals) and expect to perform. How? pic.twitter.com/yrjPbHk0jV — Ben Wafula (@benjaminwafula) May 30, 2019

Now that our foreign coach has dropped Allan Wanga from the squad,..the day gets bundled out of the championship, let him not return with the players to Kenya.Let him take a flight from Cairo back to his country.. if he accompanies the players, it will be noisy and messy — Bishop of Hope (@NdegeSerikal) May 30, 2019

Kakamega Homeboyz admin feels the same about Allan Wanga Being dropped from Harambee Stars. Tribalists, Cartels in Football Kenya. pic.twitter.com/So0WAg0tbv — Bett 💉 (@BettKMax) May 30, 2019

Kenyans as soon as they realized KPL top scorer Allan Wanga will not be traveling to France pic.twitter.com/xdi1iOmYWV — Sopharizo™ 🇰🇪 (@CleophasIsaac) May 30, 2019

Allan Wanga who has scored 18 goals in KPL this season is not part of Harambee Stars squad travelling to France.. Masoud Juma who is unattached is in the squad. 🤣🤣🤣 — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) May 30, 2019

Allan Wanga could have played a huge role in helping #HarambeeStars to advance in the #AFCON2019 He's a good finisher!! @CarolRadull pic.twitter.com/nQucaA8maD — Edward Kitili (@Edward_Kitili) May 30, 2019

I hope the omission of proven strikers won't come back to bite us at #AFCON2019



The reasoning behind Were was that he hasn't scored in 26 call ups & that Zambia isn't a top league.



What's the logic behind robbing 🇰🇪 of the experience that comes with KPL top scorer Allan Wanga? — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) May 30, 2019

#AllanWanga being left out of #HarambeeStars squad to France camp is disappointing. We loosing it already due to inexperience pic.twitter.com/MaJr4d3Ndj — IG :Benjah_myra (@MuyaleBenjamin) May 30, 2019

We have to agree Sebastien Migne has helped Harambee Stars reach #AFCON2019 but that doesn't mean he has to be a piece of shit. Allan Wanga is KPL's Mo Salah and you just drop him. — Rapeesmo (@itsRapeesmo) May 30, 2019

Been trying to run away from this @allanwanga_ story but i can't...how do you justify dropping the top scorer in the league for an unattatched player...how? Is it fitness? No is it goals? No is it game time? No 😠😠😠😠😠😠 Migne just set himself up for a backlash #hbrfanzone pic.twitter.com/iM0PVQAzqI — Africa's No1 Event host 🇰🇪 (@sirlotan) May 30, 2019

Sebastien Migne reaction to inclusion of Allan Wanga in the Harambee Stars squad. pic.twitter.com/6RKlsv1tbU — E. Opilo, Esq 🇰🇪 (@Eopilo) May 30, 2019

Upus!

No Allan Wanga but there is room for Masoud Juma.



But what do I know?

Mimi ni mtu wa rugby..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G3REIFPzQs — Michael Kwambo ™ (@michaelkwambo) May 30, 2019

Allan Wanga who has scored 18 goals in KPL this season is not part of Harambee Stars squad travelling to France.....?? 😂😂 are we starting to lose the Afcon even before we play??? pic.twitter.com/3jX3rdg44S — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) May 30, 2019

Kenyans trying to see the point of Masoud Juma who is unattached picked at the expense of this seasons 18 goal veteran,Allan wanga in the harambee stars squad. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/exAJeuBzNY — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) May 30, 2019

I am SURPRISED by Allan Wanga's snub from the Kenya squad heading to #AFCON2019. Dude deserved a chance and in my opinion, is better than some of the forwards in the squad. — David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) May 30, 2019

Kenya Premier league top scorer Allan Wanga, Brian Bwire & Whyvonne Isuza left out of the Harambee Stars AFCON squad pic.twitter.com/Ku3RdVd3XW — Matui (@robinsonmatui) May 30, 2019

How can Allan Wanga be a Top Scorer in KPL and miss out on the Harambee Stars Line up? I think we joke too much these days with our National Soccer Team. 🙄 — BRAVIN™ (@IamBravin) May 30, 2019

Top scorer Allan Wanga dropped from Harambee Stars squad to AFCON. pic.twitter.com/0NvmnbJsJS — Muhsin 🇰🇪 (@Muhsinbille) May 30, 2019

I feel Allan Wanga & Jesse Were could have made a stronger bench if they can't get a 1st 11 squad. Depth is an asset in football coz injuries do occur #MyTake — MAJIMAJI (@MajimajiKenya) May 30, 2019

How Jesse Were and Allan Wanga have missed out of the Harambee Stars AFCON list is baffling. Reminds me of how in high school you could find your name missing from those travelling to Drama or Music Festivals yet you are the lead soloist or dancer — Dr Job Okemwa Ongubo (@job_okemwa) May 30, 2019