NorthEast United: Robert Jarni rues below-par first-half against Bengaluru FC

The Highlanders faced their second consecutive home defeat in the Indian Super League on Wednesday

head coach Robert Jarni feels his team's first-half performance wasn't up to the mark in the 0-2 defeat against .

At the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, the first 45 minutes failed to produce much in the way of clear-cut chances for the teams. Bengaluru pushed harder after the break and it was a handball by Redeem Tlang that opened the doors for the visitors.

After the loss at home, head coach Jarni said, "(In the) first half we did not play as we wanted to. We played much better, were seeking (chances) and played aggressively in the second half. "This is football. We are strong. And if you are strong, opponents are aware. This is life in football."

On being asked why in-form Gurung was replaced with Nim Dorjee Tamang and young Lalengmawia was featured in the squad, Jarni said, "Last time he was (played) very well. And it is the coach's decision to play him in the match if he is playing well."



He continued, "In the last fifteen minutes he (Lalengmawia) has worked really hard. He is young, he is very special. He can be really good. He has a good future, that’s why he was in the squad. And we hope he gets better in the future. He is very efficient. He can improve a lot in training. He can be a very good Indian talent for the national football team."