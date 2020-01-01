NorthEast United's Benjamin Lambot: ISL is a special league with non-stop football for four months

NorthEast United's Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot is raring to go and doesn't care about the big names he will come up against this season...

's new signing Benjamin Lambot feels is a special league that offers four months of non-stop football.

The 33-year-old defender, who spent most of his career in his home nation , started 23 matches for Cyprus club Nea Salamis in the 2019-20 season. He became a free agent in September and that's when the Highlanders came in with an offer.

"This is a special league where there are games are for months non-stop. I wanted to be part of it but I never had the opportunity," Lambot told Goal.

"This year I was still a free player in September, so that situation was perfect to join Northeast United."

Lambot, who has only heard about Indian football, is excited to experience it for the first time when he steps onto the field against on Saturday.

"I have just heard but never followed (football in ). When I sign, I felt a big mediatisation of the league and the fervour of fans. That s great," the Belgian said.

NorthEast United have struggled to get into the playoffs in recent seasons and Lambot is keen to focus on one game at a time as there are a lot of new players in the squad.

"We will work to get a strong defence as a team. We want to play for the playoffs, of course, we have ambitions, but first, we have to take game by game because it is a new competition for a lot of players.

"Personally, I will help the team as much as I can on and off the field."

Lambot will come up against a lot of high-profile strikers, including Adam Le Fondre and Roy Krishna, in this season's ISL but the defender is unfazed.

"I respect all the players, and of course the teams of ISL all have good strikers. I don t care about the names, I will analyse (them) before each game to stop them," he concluded.