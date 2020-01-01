Nock: We challenge Mwendwa to take Kenya to the Olympics

In the last four years, the Federation president has helped Kenya qualify for Afcon and Awcon while leading Harambee Starlets to Cecafa glory

The National Olympic Committee of (Nock) has congratulated Nick Mwendwa for his re-election as the Football Kenya Federation president for the next four years but challenged him to help Kenya qualify for the Olympics.

The youthful administrator managed to bag 77 votes out of the 85 cast to get back at the helm of the Federation for the second time.

"We write to congratulate you on your re-election to serve another term as the president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF)," Nock said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"We further convey through you our congratulations and good wishes to your [National] Executive Committee (Nec).

"We have noted the tremendous work and development which has been carried out by FKF and are excited to note that with the new mandate from your members, it can only get better."

The Federation head has now been challenged to help the country play in the Olympics.

"Mr Mwendwa, can we challenge you to deliver to Kenya, a team to participate in the Olympics. We trust and believe you can do it.

"We assure you and your Executive of our continued support in all the areas of mutual interest."

On Sunday, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad also offered his congratulatory message to Mwendwa stating his win did not come as a surprise.

"I was not surprised when I learned about your brilliant re-election as the head of the Football Kenya Federation, thus confirming the high performance and the high efficiency of your work since 2016, the year of your first taking office, and I hasten to present you my most warm and sincere congratulations," Ahmad said in a letter to Mwendwa obtained by Goal.

"On behalf of the Executive Committee of Caf and personally, I wish you every success in your endeavours.

"This second term, which you obtained by an impressive majority, is the demonstration that your entire term has been appreciated and strongly supported."

"Considered as one of our youngest National Association presidents, you represent a role model and an example of pride to follow for African sports youth, and I remain convinced that you will continue all of your action with the same vigour and the same determination," the letter added.

"I encourage you on this path to success which reflects the prestigious ambition of the Kenyan nation which has made the sport a national priority."