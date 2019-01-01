'Nobody talks about what Sterling does on the pitch' - Pogba calls for respect for Man City star

The Manchester United midfielder says the England international forward should be receiving more credit from the media

Paul Pogba believes Raheem Sterling does not get the respect he deserves for his performances for .

Sterling has already scored 21 goals in all competitions this season as Pep Guardiola's side look set to compete for a quadruple.

The winger has fired 15 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League to lead that haul, with Sterling having emerged as one of the league's most dynamic attackers.

But Pogba feels Sterling does not get the credit he is due, and the midfielder was quick to say that the winger should be counted among the very best.

"I think Raheem Sterling, with all the stats from last year and everything he's done - nobody talks about it like we should," Pogba told Sky Sports .

"He has ridiculous stats, he's scored goals and made a hat-trick not long ago. He's been top with City.

"What I've been seeing is he's been criticised for houses and what I've been hearing things about, but nobody talks about what he's been doing on the pitch.

"Maybe if he was somebody else, it would be different."

Sterling accused the media of fueling racism earlier this season after being abused in a match against in December.

The Manchester City star's comments were recently commended by team-mate Danny Rose, who said Sterling only said what other black players are thinking.

And Pogba says he too has experienced racism while adding that it should have no place in the game.

"Sometimes it happens," Pogba said when asked if he feels he is treated differently because of the colour of his skin.

"I always say racism in football shouldn't happen because football is a sport, a beautiful sport and makes people happy," Pogba added.

"When somebody is doing a great job, he should deserve the same reward as somebody else who does the same job."

Sterling and England are set to face the and Montenegro in upcoming qualifiers while Pogba's take on Moldova and .