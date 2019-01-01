'Nobody messes with Ozil!' - Arsenal fans delight in decision to end Emery 'disaster'

The Gunners have announced that the Spanish coach has been relieved of his duties, with the news welcomed by a disgruntled and disillusioned fan base

’s decision to part company with Unai Emery has been welcomed by many of the club’s supporters, with some claiming that Mesut Ozil has "won" the battle at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have, after just 18 months under the tutelage of the Spanish coach, decided to make another change in the dugout .

They bid farewell to the legendary Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018, and have now dismissed his successor.

Emery had been falling under mounting pressure in north London, with little progress considered to have been made during his reign.

Struggles for consistency have ultimately cost him his job, with Freddie Ljungberg placed in caretaker charge ahead of the Premier League clash with on Sunday.

Fans had been calling for Emery’s head for several weeks, with those in the stands of the opinion that a clean slate is required in order to turn the tide.

That view is shared by the club’s board, with the hunt for a new head coach now underway – with several names already being thrown into the pot .

Arsenal followers wasted little time in bidding farewell to a manager whose time at the club is considered to have been a "disaster", with attention switching to what the future might now hold for the club...