'No weapon formed against you shall prosper' - Neymar appears in Barca shirt alongside cryptic biblical message

The striker took to scripture in an apparent attack on his critics, but it was the shirt worn in the Instagram clip that gave most pause for thought

Neymar has added fuel to rumours of a return by posting a video containing an image of himself in the club's shirt - alongside a cryptic message from the Old Testament.

Just two years after leaving Camp Nou for in a world-record transfer, the Brazilian is angling for another transfer.

Catalunya appears to be his favoured destination, as a battle rages between himself, Barca and PSG over his future.

And while there is little sign of a resolution on the horizon, Neymar made his latest move on Saturday with a bizarre video uploaded on Instagram.

The clip shows Neymar in black and white and unmistakeably wearing a Barcelona shirt.

And it is accompanied by a passage from the Bible's Book of Isaiah which seems to hit out at the star's critics.

The full text of Isaiah 54:17, printed in full in Portuguese in the video, reads as follows:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper,



And every tongue which rises against you in judgment



You shall condemn.



This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,



And their righteousness is from Me,”



Says the Lord."

Neymar keeping everyone guessing on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/yOtOuPIQb6 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) 13 de julio de 2019

While Neymar stops short of clarifying at whom the biblical broadside was aimed, it would appear to be related to his current transfer impasse which is becoming more bitter by the day.

At the start of July, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu risked PSG's wrath by confirming reports Neymar wanted out of Parc des Princes, while admitting the champions did not want to sell.

PSG hit back by sanctioning their star for missing the start of pre-season training last Monday, while the player's father insisted his delayed return had been agreed in advance as he took in 's victory in the Copa America.

Article continues below

PSG sporting director Leonardo has since said Neymar was free to leave, provided the club's valuation for the Brazil star was met, but insisted the Ligue 1 champions had not received a real offer from Barcelona.

And on Saturday Kia Joorabchian, the agent of Philippe Coutinho, added a further dimension to the saga by claiming that his client was unwittingly being used as a makeweight in Neymar's possible repatriation.

Neymar himself has preferred to let those around him do the talking, keeping a guarded silence - biblical hints excluded.